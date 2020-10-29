Time is running out to request, return absentee ballots

BATON ROUGE, La. — You don’t have much time left to request and return an absentee ballot for the Nov. 3 election.

On Thursday Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin sent out a reminder about upcoming absentee ballot deadlines.

The deadline to request an absentee ballot is 4:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30. Requests can be made online by visiting voterportal.sos.la.gov and selecting “Request Absentee Ballot,” or in-person at the parish registrar of voters office.

Voters who have requested but not yet received an absentee ballot may check their absentee ballot status by visiting voterportal.sos.la.gov, entering the appropriate voter information, and selecting “Check Absentee Ballot Status.”

The deadline to return a completed ballot is 4:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 2. This instructional video shows step-by-step how to properly fill out and return an absentee ballot. Completed ballots can be returned to the parish registrar of voters by mail, in-person by the voter, or by a voter’s immediate family member.

Should a voter be unable to meet an absentee ballot deadline, they can still vote in-person on election day. Polling locations can also be found on voterportal.sos.la.gov or on the free GeauxVote mobile app.

For more information visit www.sos.la.gov.

