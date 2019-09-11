Today is the deadline to register in person for October 12 election

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Today is the last day to register in person if you plan on voting in the October 12 Gubernatorial Primary Election in Louisiana.

The deadline to register online is Saturday, September 21.

These deadlines are for citizens who have never registered to vote as well as voters who would like to make changes to their registration.

Citizens can register to vote online at http://www.GeauxVote.com at your parish’s Registrar of Voters Office.

Early voting for the Gubernatorial Primary Election is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 28 through Saturday, Oct. 5, excluding Sunday, Sept. 29, from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Programming Note: KTAL NBC 6 will air the Louisiana Governor’s debate next Thursday at 7 p.m. Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards, Congressman Ralph Abraham and businessman Eddie Rispone will take part. KTAL NBC 6 anchor Jacque Jovic is part of the moderating panel along with WVLA’s Fred Childers and Chad Sabadie.

