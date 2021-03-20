Tommy Chandler defeats 4-term incumbent Lo Walker in Bossier City mayor’s race

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – In what many people might consider an upset, Bossier businessman Tommy Chandler defeated incumbent Bossier City Mayor Lorenz Walker who was vying for an unprecedented fifth term.

In the unofficial vote count, Chandler garnered 56% of the vote to Walker’s 44%

Age might have played a factor in this year’s election, with the 60-year-old Chandler and 87-year-old Walker, who, if he had been reelected, would have been 91-years-old at the end of his term.

Chandler, who has lived in Bossier City his entire life, served as president of Crime Stoppers and has served on the Bossier Republican Party’s Executive Council (RPEC).

Throughout his campaign, Chandler stressed the importance of supporting police and first responders, and while promising to make the tax structure more business-friendly, while also promising to never raise taxes in Bossier City.

Chandler also stressed that although Walker claimed he served 16 years as mayor, he was at the top of City government as Chief Executive Officer during the previous 16 years when the late George Dement was Mayor of Bossier City, making his tenure 32 years.

Dement appointed Walker CEO, after defeating him in his first election in 1989.