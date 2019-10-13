Town of Haughton overwhelmingly approves alcohol sales propositions

HAUGHTON, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Voters overwhelmingly approved five separate propositions in Haughton Saturday that will allow alcohol sales in the town.

Advocates said that changing the laws regarding alcohol sales in the Town of Haughton will help in recruiting major grocery stores and restaurants.

Town of Haughton Proposition No. 1 passed with 65 percent of the vote.

Shall the sale of beverages of alcoholic content containing not more than six percent alcohol by volume be permitted by package only and not for consumption on the premises in the Town of Haughton, State of Louisiana.

Town of Haughton Proposition No. 2 passed with 66 percent of the vote.

Shall the sale of beverages of alcoholic content containing not more than six percent alcohol by volume for consumption on the premises be permitted in the Town of Haughton, State of Louisiana.

Town of Haughton Proposition No. 3 passed with 67 percent of the vote.

Shall the sale of beverage alcohol containing one-half of one percent alcohol by volume and above for consumption on the premises be permitted in the Town of Haughton, State of Louisiana.

Town of Haughton Proposition No. 4 passed with 64 percent of the vote.

Shall the sale of beverages of alcoholic content containing one-half of one percent alcohol by volume and above by the package only and not for consumption on the premises be permitted in the Town of Haughton, State of Louisiana.

Town of Haughton Proposition No. 5 passed with 67 percent of the vote.

Shall the sale of beverages of high and low alcoholic content be permitted only on the premises of restaurant establishments which have been issued an “R” permit as defined by law in the Town of Haughton, State of Louisiana.

