Traffic, venue information for attendees released ahead of Trump Bossier City rally

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — You can expect some periodic closures and delays throughout the day Thursday due to President Trump’s visit to Bossier City, according to Bossier City and parish officials.

Trump will be at the CenturyLink Center to stump for Republican gubernatorial candidate Eddie Rispone.

Residents should also expect some detours near the CenturyLink Center as visitors and the President arrive and depart.

The Arthur Ray Teague Parkway between McDade Street and Reeves Marine Drive will be closed during the event. The Arthur Ray Teague boat launch will also be closed.

There will be no parking on the Arthur Ray Teague Parkway, or on any shoulders or grass areas around the CenturyLink Center. Violators will be cited and vehicles will be towed.

Additionally, motorists are advised of alternate routes during their drive home from work Thursday afternoon in south Bossier traffic. If you wish to avoid congestion in the area, motorists can take I-20 over to Clyde-Fant Parkway in Shreveport and then cross back into Bossier over the Jimmie Davis bridge, which will not be closed.

“We’ve been working for over a week with the Secret Service team, the LSP, Bossier police, Caddo Sheriff’s Office, wildlife and fisheries, city marshal,” Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington said Wednesday. “Everybody’s just pitched in and it’s manpower-intensive, as you can imagine. But we’re going to ensure a safe and good trip for the president.”

The doors to the venue will open at 4 p.m. and the president is scheduled to speak at 7 p.m. Tickets are first-come, first-serve and limited to two tickets per mobile number. Click here to register.

KTAL/KMSS will stream the rally live online on Arklatexhomepage.com and on the Arklatexhomepage apps for iOS and Android.

For those planning to attend, consider carpooling as parking space is limited.

When attendees arrive at the venue they will be directed to the designated parking areas. For this event, the following items are NOT allowed:

Lighters or e-cigarettes

Backpacks

Large bags or purses

Outside food or drinks

Weapons of any kind

A sign language interpreter will also be provided at the event.

