Trump calls to congratulate Edwards on victory

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards arrives to address supporters at his election night watch party in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – President Donald Trump, who visited Louisiana three times in an effort to help elect a Republican, called Governor John Bel Edwards on Monday to congratulate him on his victory.

Edwards spokesman Richard Carbo tells KTAL/KMSS that President Trump called Governor Edwards this afternoon to offer his congratulations.

Edwards defeated Rispone 51 to 49 percent in Saturday’s election.

Trump held rallies in Bossier City and Monroe the last two weeks and held another rally in Lake Charles in October.

Former Democratic Presidential nominee, Hillary Clinton took to Twitter to offer her congratulations to Edwards. She also thanked New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell and her efforts in helping Edwards get re-elected.

Congratulations to Gov. @JohnBelForLa for winning a new term as governor of Louisiana—and to New Orleans and @mayorcantrell for voter access and mobilization that helped lead to the city's 90% vote share for Edwards! #geauxvote — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) November 18, 2019

In Orleans Parish, Edwards won 90 percent of the vote.

