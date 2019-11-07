Trump campaign opens registration for Shreveport-Bossier rally

President Donald Trump led a rally Wednesday night in Monroe, Louisiana in an attempt to boost Republican Eddie Rispone’s effort to unseat incumbent Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards in the nation’s last governor’s race of the year. The Trump campaign has officially announced plans for another rally November 14 in Bossier City. (Photo: KTAL/KMSS Staff)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Trump campaign released details late Wednesday night on plans for the president’s visit to Shreveport-Bossier next week and opened registration for tickets to the event. It will be his third trip to Louisiana since early October in an effort to oust the Deep South’s only Democratic governor.

The announcement came within hours of the president’s rally wrapping up at the Monroe Civic Center, where he spoke for more than an hour before an enthusiastic crowd and noted his plans to come back to Louisiana once more on November 14. That’s just two days before the runoff election on November 16.

In the polls, Rispone is running neck-and-neck with incumbent Democrat Gov. John Bel Edwards and Republicans hope Trump’s visits will put Republican and Baton Rouge businessman Eddie Rispone over the top.

As previously reported, the rally will take place at the CenturyLink Center in Bossier City. Like the Monroe rally, the doors to the venue will open at 4 p.m. and the president is scheduled to speak at 7 p.m. Tickets are first-come, first-serve and limited to two tickets per mobile number. Click here to register.

“Under the leadership of President Trump, 130,451 Louisiana residents have been lifted off of food stamps and 150 opportunity zones have been created, bringing hope and opportunity to Louisiana residents,” said Michael Glassner, Chief Operating Officer of Donald J. Trump for President Inc. in the press release formally announcing the rally. “The people of Louisiana are benefiting from President Trump’s policies, and he looks forward to celebrating his successes on November 14th.”

The president also told the crowd in Monroe Wednesday night that he plans to attend Saturday’s college football matchup between top-ranked University of Alabama and Louisiana State University. It will be the third Trump visit to a high-profile sporting event in as many weeks.

