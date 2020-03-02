Trump endorses Bill Cassidy for reelection in Louisiana

U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-Baton Rouge, speaks to a grocery store employee about flood recovery during a tour of the supermarket as part of his reelection campaign launch, on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, in Denham Springs, La. (AP Photo/Melinda Deslatte)

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — President Donald Trump has announced his support for Republican U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy’s reelection bid in Louisiana. Support from the president was expected. A Monday tweet made it official.

Trump thanked Cassidy for supporting his agenda and tweeted that Cassidy has his “complete and total endorsement.”

THANK YOU @BillCassidy for all of your support with our #MAGA Agenda. You are doing an outstanding job representing the people of Louisiana & the U.S.A. You have my Complete and Total Endorsement! #KAG2020 https://t.co/zmZZgbnNKc — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 2, 2020

Cassidy’s campaign promoted the president’s backing. The GOP senator is running for a second six-year term in Louisiana’s Nov. 3 election.

He won’t know his full slate of competitors until mid-July, when the candidate signup period is held. But he’s drawn at least one opponent so far: Antoine Pierce, a Baton Rouge Democrat and community organizer who hosts a radio talk show.

