Trump helicopter buzzes supporters rallying to overturn results of election

WASHINGTON D.C. – Thousands of supporters of President Donald Trump attended rallies in Washington D.C. Saturday in support of his efforts to overturn the results of the presidential election.

According to the National Park Service, the Million Maga March and Women for America First were among the groups holding rallies.

Another rally on the National Mall called the “Jerico March” was described on its website as a prayer rally with speakers praying for the – quote – “walls of corruption and election fraud to fall down.”

The rallies were intended as a show of support just two days before electors meet in their states to cast electoral college votes.

The president has refused to concede.

The demonstrators cheered as Trump flew overhead on Marine One on his way out of town for the Army-Navy football game in West Point, N.Y.

Trump tweeted his apparent surprise Saturday morning at the rallies… Saying “Wow! Thousands of people forming in Washington for Stop the Steal. Didn’t know about this, but I’ll be seeing them.”

Michael Flynn… The former National Security Advisor Trump speaking from the stage at the time the president flew over.

Earlier, as Trump left the White House to board the helicopter headed for the game, Trump acknowledged his supporters nearby before boarding Marine One.

President Donald Trump greets supporters as he departs for Army-Navy game on Saturday

The 121st match-up between Army and Navy was scheduled to take place in Philadelphia… But crowd limits in Pennsylvania due to the pandemic would have prevented all midshipmen and cadets from attending.

The change allows students from both schools to attend… But there will be no fans.

This is the first time the game will be played at a service academy’s field since 1943.