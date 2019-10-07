Trump Jr. speaks at Republican rally at Cajundome

Your Local Election HQ
Posted: / Updated:

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – President Donald Trump’s son, Donald Trump Jr., is in Acadiana Monday to rouse Republican voters.

The rally is underway inside the Cajundome Convention Center in Lafayette. Trump Jr. has joined Republican candidates for governor Ralph Abraham and Eddie Rispone.

This is the second of three Republican events leading up to the general election this Saturday.

The president’s son will be joined by Kimberly Guilfoyle, a senior adviser for President Donald Trump’s 2020 campaign at the event, which is hosted and paid for by the Louisiana Republican Party.

Last Thursday, Vice President Mike Pence was in Kenner with Rispone and Abraham, and this Friday President Trump himself will be in Lake Charles urging voters to make it to the polls.

Sitting Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards is the only Democratic governor in the deep south.

Trump took to Twitter last week calling Edwards “A Nancy Pelosi/Chuck Schumer Democrat who does nothing but stymie all the things we are doing to make America great again.”

He also called both Republican candidates for governor great, hoping for a runoff.

Republican Rally beginning at noon. Donald Trump Jr. is encouraging voters to support candidates Rispone and Abraham for Governor Saturday.

Posted by KLFY Neale Zeringue on Monday, October 7, 2019

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Check This Out

Trending Stories

Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss