Trump Jr. speaks at Republican rally at Cajundome

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – President Donald Trump’s son, Donald Trump Jr., is in Acadiana Monday to rouse Republican voters.

The rally is underway inside the Cajundome Convention Center in Lafayette. Trump Jr. has joined Republican candidates for governor Ralph Abraham and Eddie Rispone.

This is the second of three Republican events leading up to the general election this Saturday.

The president’s son will be joined by Kimberly Guilfoyle, a senior adviser for President Donald Trump’s 2020 campaign at the event, which is hosted and paid for by the Louisiana Republican Party.

Last Thursday, Vice President Mike Pence was in Kenner with Rispone and Abraham, and this Friday President Trump himself will be in Lake Charles urging voters to make it to the polls.

Sitting Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards is the only Democratic governor in the deep south.

Trump took to Twitter last week calling Edwards “A Nancy Pelosi/Chuck Schumer Democrat who does nothing but stymie all the things we are doing to make America great again.”

….a Nancy Pelosi/Chuck Schumer Democrat (John Bel Edwards), who does nothing but stymie all of the things we are doing to Make America Great Again. Don’t be fooled, John Bel Edwards will NEVER be for us. Early voting has already started! @LAGOP — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 1, 2019

He also called both Republican candidates for governor great, hoping for a runoff.