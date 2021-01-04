Trump responds after Arkansas Senator declines to oppose election certification

WASHINGTON (KNWA/KFTA) — President Donald Trump responded on Twitter on Monday to the news that Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) would not join a Republican effort to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

Cotton, widely considered a contender for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination, issued a statement on Sunday saying that he would not join a coalition of Senate Republicans seeking to challenge the Electoral College vote when Congress convenes on Wednesday to confirm President-elect Joe Biden’s 306-232 win.

A coalition of senators and senators-elect have pledged to reject the results.

The president responded to the news on Twitter on Monday:

How can you certify an election when the numbers being certified are verifiably WRONG. You will see the real numbers tonight during my speech, but especially on JANUARY 6th. @SenTomCotton Republicans have pluses & minuses, but one thing is sure, THEY NEVER FORGET! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 4, 2021

The effort is led by Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) and Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO), also considered potential presidential candidates in 2024.

The group has presented no new evidence of election problems.