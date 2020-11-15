Trump supporters hold rallies around the country protesting his defeat

(NBC) Supporters of President Trump rallied around the country Saturday crying “stop the steal.”

Hundreds of Trump supporters lined a sidewalk outside North Carolina’s Capitol building in Raleigh Saturday, amid unfounded claims of voter fraud.

But they were met with dozens of counter-protesters taking up a position on the other side of the political spectrum – and the street.

The groups yelled back and forth, but stayed on their respective sides.

There also were hundreds of Trump supporters rallying outside Michigan’s statehouse Saturday.

They were protesting the results of the presidential election in Michigan, which show president-elect Joe Biden as the projected winner, leading Trump by more than 145,000 votes, with some demonstrators also working on an effort to impeach the governor.

In Jefferson City, Mo., Trump supporters rallied in and outside Missouri’s state capitol, chanting “stop the steal,” with some calling out what they say are issues of election integrity – but without providing any specific examples.