Trump to hold election eve rally against Louisiana governor

U.S. Rep. Ralph Abraham greets the crowd during the Louisiana GOP Unity Rally in Kenner, La., Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019. Republicans are trying to keep Gov. John Bel Edwards, the Deep South’s only Democratic governor, from topping 50% of the vote and gaining outright victory in the Oct. 12 primary. In Louisiana, candidates run on the same ballot regardless of party. (Sophia Germer/The Advocate via AP)

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — President Donald Trump is heading to Louisiana ahead of Saturday’s election, for a last-minute rally aimed at peeling support from Gov. John Bel Edwards and keeping the Democratic incumbent from a primary win.

Trump tweeted Sunday about the get-out-the-vote event, saying he’s working to elect “a great new Republican Governor!” He hasn’t endorsed between GOP candidates Ralph Abraham and Eddie Rispone.

The president said he’ll be in Louisiana on Friday night, giving no further details.

Going to Louisiana on Friday night for a big Republican Rally. Keep Democrat Governor Edwards under 50%, force a runoff, and have a great new Republican Governor! Voting on Saturday. Information for Rally to follow. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 6, 2019

In Louisiana, all candidates run against each other, regardless of party, on the same primary ballot. Polls show Edwards well in the lead, ahead of his two main Republican challengers, within striking distance of topping 50% and reaching a primary win.

Trump’s visit follows a GOP voter rally in Kenner featuring Vice President Mike Pence.

