Trump tweet: Anyone but Edwards in Louisiana Governor’s race

Candidates for Louisiana Governor. John bel Edwards (l) Ralph Abraham (c) and Eddie Rispone (r)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) President Donald Trump is weighing in on the Louisiana Governor’s race.

In a tweet Tuesday, Edwards is urging Louisiana voters to support either Ralph Abraham or Eddie Rispone over incumbent Democratic Governor John Bel Edwards.

In his tweet, Trump called them both great.

REPUBLICANS of Louisiana, it is really important for you to go out and vote on October 12th for either Eddie Rispone or Ralph Abraham (both Great), which will lead to a runoff against…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 1, 2019

….a Nancy Pelosi/Chuck Schumer Democrat (John Bel Edwards), who does nothing but stymie all of the things we are doing to Make America Great Again. Don’t be fooled, John Bel Edwards will NEVER be for us. Early voting has already started! @LAGOP — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 1, 2019

Trump’s tweet comes the same day Abraham released an ad calling Rispone desperate and saying Rispone is lying to voters about Abraham’s record.

Recent polls have shown Abraham and Edwards flip-flop in second place behind Edwards.

Early voting for the October 12 election continues through Saturday.

A runoff election will be held on November 16 if no candidate reaches 50 percent.

