Two announce plans to run for northwest Louisiana’s unexpired BESE term

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Shreveport attorney and Winnfield businesswoman, both Republicans, have announced they will run in a special election in March to fill the unexpired District 4 BESE seat, which encompasses northwest Louisiana.

Shelly McFarland, vice president of McFarland Timber in Winnfield, and Shreveport attorney Michael Melerine are vying to fill the remainder of unexpired term of Tony Davis of Natchitoches, who resigned due to relocation.

Davis was elected to his second term on the BESE Board in 2019, so there will be around two-and-a-half years remaining.

Qualifying for the March 20 election is Jan. 20-22. If other candidates step forward and no one candidate garners 50 percent-plus-one-vote to win outright, a runoff will be held April 24.

BESE District 4 includes Caddo, Bossier, Desoto, Webster, Bienville, Red River, Natchitoches, Sabine, Vernon, and Winn Parishes.