Two compete for SWAR state senate seat

MAGNOLIA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – Two candidates are vying for the Arkansas State Senate Seat in District 12.

Incumbent Bruce Maloch, D-Magnolia, is being challenged by Charles Beckham, R-McNeil.



Maloch has held the seat since 2013. Before that, he served in the Arkansas State House. He also serves as Vice-Chairman and General Counsel for Farmer’s Bank and Trust.

Maloch said he’ll continue to focus on broadband access, education, and healthcare, specifically, the importance of Medicaid expansion. “We’re going to have a U.S. Supreme Court case ruling on the Affordable Care Act and if that’s struck down, then the Medicaid expansion would go away and actually, that has been a net plus from a financial standpoint to the state because of the higher reimbursement on the federal match than traditional Medicaid. And, it gives people access to healthcare, which I think is needed,” Maloch said.

Beckham did not respond to several requests for an interview. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 3.