Your Local Election Headquarters

Two East Texas towns have alcohol propositions on the ballot

Your Local Election HQ

by: Patrick Cunningham

Posted: / Updated:
Underage Alcohol Sales 01.02_1547157677023.jpg.jpg

Sample Ballots

Arkansas

Louisiana

Texas

Oklahoma

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Two East Texas towns will be deciding the future of alcohol sales in their communities next Tuesday.

The cities of Mt. Pleasant in Titus County and Appleby in Nacogdoches County have propositions on their ballots.

Appleby, a small town on the outskirts of Nacogdoches, will be voting whether to approve the sale of all alcohol, including liquor, within their city limits.

Mt. Pleasant, a city of roughly 16,000 in Titus County, will decide if only beer and wine can be sold.

A handful of East Texas counties still only allow liquor to be sold in restaurants within their borders. They include:

  • Angelina
  • Bowie
  • Franklin
  • Houston
  • Panola
  • Van Zandt

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Plan Your Vote

More Check This Out
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss