Two north Caddo races won’t be decided until Dec. 5 runoff election

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Some north Caddo Parish communities elected leaders Tuesday’s election, while one of them will have to wait until Louisiana’s Dec. 5 runoff election to know who lead their village for the next for years.

In the Village of Hosston, the offices of mayor and police chief have been narrowed down from three to two contenders, with none of the candidates receiving the 50 percent plus one vote necessary to win an election in Louisiana.

In Hosston, three women, incumbent Mayor Betty “Susie” Giles (No Party) and Republican Kimberly “Kim” Jaynes and Debra Fitzgerald Blake (Ind), all hoped to lead Hosston for the next four years, but only Giles and Jaynes are on the Dec. 5 runoff roster.

Giles, finished in first place, with 47 percent of the vote, while Jaynes took second place with 43 percent and Blake brought up the rear with nine percent of the vote.

The three opponents, incumbent Police Chief, “Whit” Giles (IND), husband of the incumbent mayor who also is in a runoff, finished first in a four-person race with 44 percent of the vote. who will face Ramona Eubanks-Anders who tallied 23 percent of the vote. Candidates Eric Fredieu (R) and Scott Smith (R) received 18 and 16 percent of the vote respectively.

Four candidates ran for the three Hosston Alderman seats up for grabs – Misti Banks (R), Henry Blunt (R), Charles Giles (D) and Tiffany Payton (D). When the votes were counted, Banks topped the list with 30 percent of the vote, followed by Payton with 26 percent and Blunt with 24 percent, leaving Giles out in the cold with only 20 percent of the vote.

Voters in the Village of Rodessa were clear on who they want to lead them for the next four years – incumbent Paul Lockard (I), vying for his third term, received 84 percent of the vote to challenger Rose Henson’s (R) 16 percent.

In the Village of Ida, four people threw their hats in the ring for three alderman slots. Coming out on top were Arien Gott (I) with 27 percent of the vote; Roy Phelps Jr. (NP), 26 percent; and Michelle Anders (R) with 25 percent of the vote. Fourth place contender Nicole Falgout (I) received 25 percent of the vote.

In the Village of Mooringsport, voters chose Murray Moore (R) to fill its one open council member seat, giving him 59 percent of the vote, besting Joshua Welch’s (R) 41 percent.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.