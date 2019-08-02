Two of the three candidates for Governor speak in Monroe

MONROE, La. (8/1/2019) Two of the three gubernatorial candidates in Louisiana spoke in Monroe Thursday evening.
Incumbent John Bel Edwards (D) and Congressman Ralph Abraham (R) spoke before the Louisiana Municipal Association’s annual convention at the Monroe Civic Center. The third candidate in the race for Governor, Baton Rouge businessman Eddie Rispone, did not attend Thursday night’s forum.
Click below for a longer clip of Governor John Bel Edwards’ speech to the LMA:
Click below for a longer clip of Congressman Ralph Abraham’s speech to the LMA: