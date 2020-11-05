New Boston mayor-elect says he has community’s interest at heart

NEW BOSTON, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Local pastor and New Boston native Ron Humphrey won’t be sworn into office on November 17, but he is already thinking about what needs to be done when he officially takes office.

“Now is when the real work starts, because now I am here to represent the citizens of New Boston,” said Humphrey.

Humphrey got the most votes of the three candidates in Tuesday’s election, beating out Joe Dike and Donald Evans in a three-way race for the seat vacated by former mayor Johnny Brandon, who stepped down in August after 25 years in the office. Humphrey says business and economic development are the main reasons he ran to be mayor.

“New Boston is poised here on the edge of Tex Americas and also has a vibrant industrial development commission that we will be able to reach out to different industries and different businesses that are seeking a place to relocate.”

Humphrey says targeting drugs and drug trafficking are also a priority in New Boston, and that he is excited to work alongside the New Boston Police Department.

“Government, and business, and education, family and so with those it will affect the way that I mayor, the way that I serve as mayor because I do want to bring a coalition of all of those areas together so that we can look at the community from a more holistic area.”