USPS mailers with absentee voting guidelines cause confusion

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK/KTAL) – With a pandemic underway, more people are expected to vote by mail this election.

A new United States Postal Service mailer is being delivered nationwide and encourages voters to ‘plan ahead.’

The mailer suggests requesting an absentee ballot at least 15 days before Election Day and mailing ballots at least seven days before November 3rd.

The Secretary of State in Colorado, where there’s an all-mail election, has sued the USPS over the mailers, saying the information is misleading.

West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner and his challenger Natalie Tennant agree it’s not the best information.

“Don’t wait until the last minute, even though West Virginia law allows you to,” said Tennant.

“It is true but it’s not necessarily the best information, there’s no reason to wait 15 days before,” said Warner.

In fact, the Louisiana Secretary of State’s information online about voting by mail includes the following advice:

Please be aware of standard mail delivery times and the return ballot deadline when applying for a mail ballot to ensure your voted ballot is received by the registrar of voters before the deadline. It is recommended that if you are going to request a mail ballot that you apply as soon as possible as there is no start date to apply. Louisiana Secretary of State website

It’s important to know the deadline for registering to vote, requesting a mail-in ballot, and getting it returned in time to count. Those key dates and deadlines vary by state.

Click here for details on those dates and voting information in Arkansas, Louisiana, Texas, and Oklahoma.

