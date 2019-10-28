Vice President Mike Pence set to visit Baton Rouge Monday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WVLA/WGMB) – Vice President Mike Pence will be in Louisiana Monday to campaign for Republican gubernatorial candidate Eddie Rispone.

Rispone’s campaign confirmed the plans for the vice president’s visit on Friday.

Pence will deliver remarks at an Eddie Rispone for Governor reception, a private GOP fundraiser in Baton Rouge. Later that evening, the Vice President will travel to Killeen, Texas.

Rispone is headed to a runoff with Governor John Bel Edwards.

Election Day for the gubernatorial general is Saturday, Nov. 16 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

