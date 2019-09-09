Deadline approaching to register to vote in Louisiana Governor’s election

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The deadline to register to vote in the October 12 Gubernatorial Primary Election in Louisiana is fast approaching.

The in-person or by mail deadline is Wednesday, Sept. 11, and the online deadline is Saturday, Sept. 21. These deadlines are for citizens who have never registered to vote as well as voters who would like to make changes to their registration.

Citizens can register to vote online at http://www.GeauxVote.co at your parish’s Registrar of Voters Office; while obtaining services at the Office of Motor Vehicles, public assistance agencies, public schools, colleges and libraries; or by mail. Louisianians can also utilize the smartphone app, GeauxVote Mobile, to access registration, ballot and polling place information.

Early voting for the Gubernatorial Primary Election is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 28 through Saturday, Oct. 5, excluding Sunday, Sept. 29, from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

For more information about the Secretary of State’s Elections Division, visit http://www.GeauxVote.com.

