Voter registration for Louisiana’s Nov. 13 election ends Wednesday – here’s how to make it happen

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Deadline for voter registration is Wednesday for people wishing to vote in Louisiana’s Nov. 13 election. Here’s how it can be done:

In addition to the Registrar of Voters Offices in any Louisiana parish, people wishing to register may do so at a number of local agencies that include:

Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles;

Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services;

WIC offices;

food stamp offices;

Medicaid offices;

offices serving persons with disabilities such as the Deaf Action Centers and Independent Living Offices; or

Armed Forces recruitment offices.

Those registering in person must prove their age, residency and identity, which can be done by submitting a current Louisiana driver’s license, a birth certificate or any other documentation that establishes identity, age and residency. Those who don’t have a driver’s license may also provide a picture I.D., utility bill, payroll check or government document that includes their name and address.

Residents may also register by mail by downloading the Louisiana Voter Registration Application, completing it and mailing it to the Registrar of Voters Office in the parish in which they plan to vote. A list of Registrars’ Offices in each parish is included on the form.*

People wishing to vote may also do so by using a National Mail Voter Registration Form.

Voters who prefer to register online will need to supply their Louisiana Drivers License number, as well as its audit code (found on front of the license to the right of the height, weight and eye color descriptions).

Online registration can be found here.