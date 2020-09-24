Voter registration in AR, TX for November election ends in less than 2 weeks

The deadline to register to vote in the November 3 presidential election is now less than a month away in Arkansas, Louisiana, Texas, and Oklahoma.

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The deadline to register to vote in both Texas and Arkansas is October 5.

According to election officials, to register to vote in both Arkansas and Texas, you must be a U.S. citizen and a resident of that selected state and county and at least 18 years old on or before general election day.

“When we are electing our leaders of the country for the next four years it’s extremely important that everybody cast their vote,” said Miller County Election Official, Linda Crawford.

Bowie County Election Official Pat McCoy says you can not be convicted of a felony, and if you have been convicted of a felony and you have to have completed all of your judications and everything against you before you are eligible to vote. According to Crawford, the same rule applies in Arkansas.

To qualify for absentee voting in Texas, you must be at least 65 years old or out of town on general election day. If you qualify for absentee voting, you can also early vote by mail.

In Arkansas, Gov. Asa Hutchinson signed an executive order in August that will allow anyone with concerns about voting in person due to COVID-19 to cite those concerns as a valid excuse vote absentee in the November 3 general election.

“Health reasons, they didn’t specifically say COVID they just said health reasons are acceptable for every question and an absentee ballot,” said Crawford.

Related Content Election officials warn results may not be final on election night

To register to vote, citizens can go to the Bowie or Miller County Courthouse and fill out an application in person or download the application form online and mail it in.

On election day, Bowie county will have 34 voting locations available. Miller county will have 13.

“We’ve instituted some real strict safety protocols, health protocols that we are asking everybody to observe,” said McCoy. “When you go to early vote, we want you to wear a mask. When you go to election day, wear a mask. All of our employees and coworkers are going to be wearing a mask and then we will sanitize and clean after each voter is in and out of each polling location.”

Early voting in Texas will begin October 13, in Arkansas October 19.

For Texas early voting locations, click here.

For Texas election day polling locations, click here.

Miller County Early Voting:

Cabe Center First Methodist Church Texarkana – 400 E. Sixth Street

October 29 – 30 – 8 a.m. – 6 p.m and November 2 – 8 a.m – 5 p.m. Central Baptist Church, 2117 East 35th St., Texarkana Stanley Davis Community Center, 203 East Redcut Rd., Fouke Sugar Hill United Methodist Church, 1621 Sugar Hill Rd., Texarkana

Miller County Election Day sites 7:30 a.m. – 7:30 p.m.

College Hill, Highland Church of Christ: 1705 Highland, Texarkana Doddridge, Doddridge Community Center Fouke, Stanley Davis Community Center: 203 East Redcut Road, Fouke Garland, Garland City Hall: 104 5th St. Greenwich Village, Christ United Methodist Church: 5204 South Rondo Rd., Texarkana Hickory Street Baptist Church: 2923 Hickory St., Texarkana Legacy Baptist Church (formerly Genoa Baptist Church): 70 MC 289, Texarkana North Heights, Central Baptist Church: 2117 East 35th Texarkana Ozan, Jamison Center of Kindness: 1101 Couch, Texarkana Rondo, Rondo United Methodist Church: 2335 North Rondo Rd., Texarkana Sandflat, Bridging the Gap of Arkansas: 209 East 14th, Texarkana Sugar Hill, Sugar Hill United Methodist Church: 1621 Sugar Hill Rd., Texarkana Union, Cornerstone Baptist Church: 3900 Union Rd., Texarkana









The deadline to register to vote in the November 3 presidential election is now less than a month away in Arkansas, Louisiana, Texas, and Oklahoma.



Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.