Voter registration week underway across NW Louisiana

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Voter registration drives are happening across northwest Louisiana this week aimed at getting eligible citizens registered to vote.

Below is a listing of scheduled activities and will be revised as information is received from each parish registrar of voters. Activities include voter registration and early voting machine demonstrations. For more information, contact your parish registrar of voters.​

B​ienville Parish

Tuesday, Sept. 3 at 8:15 a.m.

Ringgold High School

Tuesday, Sept. 3 at 9 a.m.

Ringgold Council on Aging

Tuesday, Sept. 3 at 10 a.m.

Courthouse Annex (Ringgold)

Tuesday, Sept. 3 at 11 a.m.

Gibsland High School

Wednesday, Sept. 4 at 8 a.m.

Saline High School

Wednesday, Sept. 4 at 8:45 a.m.

Saline Council on Aging

Wednesday, Sept. 4 at 10 a.m.

Arcadia Council on Aging

Wednesday, Sept. 4 at 11 a.m.

Gibsland Council on Aging

Wednesday, Sept. 4 at 2 p.m.

Castor High School

Bossier Parish

Tuesday, Sept. 3 from 8:30-10:30 a.m.

East 80 Library, 1050 Bellevue Road, Haughton, LA 71037

Tuesday, Sept. 3 from 10:45 a.m.-noon

Haughton Library, 226 W. McKinley St., Haughton, LA 71037

Tuesday, Sept. 3 from 1-3 p.m.

Anna P. Tooke Library, 451 Fairview Point Road, Elm Grove, LA 71051

Wednesday, Sept. 4 from 9-11 a.m.

Council on Aging, 706 Bearcat Drive, Bossier City, LA 71111

Wednesday, Sept. 4 from 1-3 p.m.

Aulds Library, 3920 Wayne Ave., Bossier City, LA 71112

Wednesday, Sept. 4 from 2-4 p.m.

Plain Dealing Library, 208 E. Mary Lee St., Plain Dealing, LA 71064

Thursday, Sept. 5 from 10 a.m.-noon

NW Veterans Home, 3130 Arthur Ray Teague Parkway, Bossier City, LA 71112

Thursday, Sept. 5 from 1:30-3:30 p.m.

Central Library, 2600 Beckett St., Bossier City, LA 71111

Friday, Sept. 6 from 2:30-4:30 p.m.

Benton Library, 115 Courthouse Drive, Benton, LA 71006

Natchitoches Parish

Tuesday, Sept. 3 at 11:45 a.m.

St. Mary’s Catholic School

Wednesday, Sept. 4 at 10:50 a.m.

Natchitoches Central High School

Wednesday, Sept. 4 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Central Louisiana Technical College

Thursday, Sept. 5 from 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

Louisiana School for Math, Science & the Arts

Friday, Sept. 6 from 11-11:30 a.m.

Lakeview High School

Red River Parish

Friday, Sept. 6 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Rivertown Market, 5115 Cutoff Road, Coushatta

Monday, Sept. 3-Friday, Sept. 6 from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

Registrar of Voters Office, 615 E. Carroll St., Room 104, Coushatta

Monday, Sept. 9 from 8:30-11 a.m.

Food For Seniors Food Boxes, 1825 Front St., Coushatta

Webster Parish

Tuesday, Sept. 3 from 11-11:30 a.m.

Webster Parish Council on Aging, 301 W. Church St., Springhill

Tuesday, Sept. 3 from 1-3:30 p.m.

Willie & Mary Mack Memorial Branch Library, 1000 S. Arkansas St., Springhill

Wednesday, Sept. 4 from 1-4 p.m.

Minden Main Branch Library, 521 East and West St., Minden

Thursday, Sept. 5 from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

Registrar of Voters Office, Webster Parish Courthouse, 410 Main St., Minden

Friday, Sept. 6 from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

Registrar of Voters Office, Webster Parish Courthouse, 410 Main St., Minden

