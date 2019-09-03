Voter registration week underway across NW Louisiana

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Voter registration drives are happening across northwest Louisiana this week aimed at getting eligible citizens registered to vote.
Below is a listing of scheduled activities and will be revised as information is received from each parish registrar of voters. Activities include voter registration and early voting machine demonstrations. For more information, contact your parish registrar of voters.
Bienville Parish
Tuesday, Sept. 3 at 8:15 a.m.
Ringgold High School
Tuesday, Sept. 3 at 9 a.m.
Ringgold Council on Aging
Tuesday, Sept. 3 at 10 a.m.
Courthouse Annex (Ringgold)
Tuesday, Sept. 3 at 11 a.m.
Gibsland High School
Wednesday, Sept. 4 at 8 a.m.
Saline High School
Wednesday, Sept. 4 at 8:45 a.m.
Saline Council on Aging
Wednesday, Sept. 4 at 10 a.m.
Arcadia Council on Aging
Wednesday, Sept. 4 at 11 a.m.
Gibsland Council on Aging
Wednesday, Sept. 4 at 2 p.m.
Castor High School
Bossier Parish
Tuesday, Sept. 3 from 8:30-10:30 a.m.
East 80 Library, 1050 Bellevue Road, Haughton, LA 71037
Tuesday, Sept. 3 from 10:45 a.m.-noon
Haughton Library, 226 W. McKinley St., Haughton, LA 71037
Tuesday, Sept. 3 from 1-3 p.m.
Anna P. Tooke Library, 451 Fairview Point Road, Elm Grove, LA 71051
Wednesday, Sept. 4 from 9-11 a.m.
Council on Aging, 706 Bearcat Drive, Bossier City, LA 71111
Wednesday, Sept. 4 from 1-3 p.m.
Aulds Library, 3920 Wayne Ave., Bossier City, LA 71112
Wednesday, Sept. 4 from 2-4 p.m.
Plain Dealing Library, 208 E. Mary Lee St., Plain Dealing, LA 71064
Thursday, Sept. 5 from 10 a.m.-noon
NW Veterans Home, 3130 Arthur Ray Teague Parkway, Bossier City, LA 71112
Thursday, Sept. 5 from 1:30-3:30 p.m.
Central Library, 2600 Beckett St., Bossier City, LA 71111
Friday, Sept. 6 from 2:30-4:30 p.m.
Benton Library, 115 Courthouse Drive, Benton, LA 71006
Natchitoches Parish
Tuesday, Sept. 3 at 11:45 a.m.
St. Mary’s Catholic School
Wednesday, Sept. 4 at 10:50 a.m.
Natchitoches Central High School
Wednesday, Sept. 4 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
Central Louisiana Technical College
Thursday, Sept. 5 from 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
Louisiana School for Math, Science & the Arts
Friday, Sept. 6 from 11-11:30 a.m.
Lakeview High School
Red River Parish
Friday, Sept. 6 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Rivertown Market, 5115 Cutoff Road, Coushatta
Monday, Sept. 3-Friday, Sept. 6 from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
Registrar of Voters Office, 615 E. Carroll St., Room 104, Coushatta
Monday, Sept. 9 from 8:30-11 a.m.
Food For Seniors Food Boxes, 1825 Front St., Coushatta
Webster Parish
Tuesday, Sept. 3 from 11-11:30 a.m.
Webster Parish Council on Aging, 301 W. Church St., Springhill
Tuesday, Sept. 3 from 1-3:30 p.m.
Willie & Mary Mack Memorial Branch Library, 1000 S. Arkansas St., Springhill
Wednesday, Sept. 4 from 1-4 p.m.
Minden Main Branch Library, 521 East and West St., Minden
Thursday, Sept. 5 from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
Registrar of Voters Office, Webster Parish Courthouse, 410 Main St., Minden
Friday, Sept. 6 from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
Registrar of Voters Office, Webster Parish Courthouse, 410 Main St., Minden
