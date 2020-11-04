Voters approve legalizing sports wagering in all NWLA parishes except Sabine

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Voters approved of legalizing sports wagering in every Northwest Louisiana parish on Tuesday except for Sabine.

As a result, wagering will be legal in Caddo, Bienville, Bossier, Claiborne, De Soto, Natchitoches, Red River, and Webster Parish.

Caddo approved the parish-by-parish measure by the largest margin, with nearly 69% in favor and 32% against. In Bossier, voters approved the measure by a similar margin, with 66% in favor and just under 39% against. Sabine Parish voters ultimately rejected the proposal, with 49% for and 51% against.

On-site retail sports betting will be allowed at Louisiana’s existing riverboat casinos and at racetracks in parishes where the Sports Wagering Act has passed, but not online. People will be able to bet on sports like basketball, football, or baseball at both the college and professional levels.

But even in parishes that approved the measure, people interested in betting will have to wait a year or more to do so. Additional legislation to create the licensing, regulation and tax structures will be required.

Two years ago, residents of 47 of Louisiana’s 64 parishes agreed to legalize fantasy sports competitions for online cash prizes, suggesting a similar number of parishes would likely support authorizing sports wagering.