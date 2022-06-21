LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – Voters in Lafayette County, Ark. are deciding which candidate will run on the Republican ticket for sheriff in November.

James Barnes and Jeff Black are facing off in Tuesday’s Arkansas primary election in the race for Lafayette County Sheriff.

Black is a former police chief of Stamps, Arkansas and has been in law enforcement for 24 years. Barnes has been in law enforcement for 20 years in the Lafayette area, the last seven of them as a chief deputy in the county sheriff’s department.

The winner of this runoff election will face a Democratic challenger in the November general election.

Both candidates say they would like to hire more deputies.

The polls in Arkansas close at 7:30 p.m. Click here for primary election results in Southwest Arkansas.