MILLER COUNTY, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – Miller County voters are deciding on a new sheriff in Tuesday’s Arkansas primary runoff.

Miller County natives Stephen Ward and Wayne Easley were the top two vote-getters in Arkansas’ May GOP primary election. Because there were Democratic challengers for the seat, the winner of Tuesday’s runoff will be the next sheriff and take office in January 2023.

“I’ve served the citizens for over 14 years as a Miller County deputy,” Ward said after the primary runoff. “I believe I have what it takes to make Miller County better for our citizens and bring our citizens into the sheriff’s office and the sheriff’s office out to the citizens, so they can have ownership of the sheriff’s office,” Ward said.

“I’ve lived in Miller County my entire life, my family lives here, I have children here raising their families here,” Easley said. “I want the citizens of Miller County to be safe as well as I want my family to be safe,” said Easley. “If elected sheriff, I’ll be a proactive sheriff, not a reactive sheriff.”

Sheriff Jackie Runion did not seek reelection.

Preliminary results should start coming in after the polls close in Arkansas at 7:30 p.m., but final results are not expected for a week.