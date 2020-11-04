Voters sent Foster Campbell back to District 5 PSC seat for fourth 6-year term

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) –Louisiana Public Service Commissioner Foster Campbell (D-Elm Grove) tonight garnered 198,033 votes to challenger Monroe Republican Shane Smiley’s 177,228 votes to claim his fourth six-year term the Fifth District on the Louisiana Public Service Commission.

The five-member PSC regulates utilities, setting the rates people pay for electricity. The PSC’s fifth district covers north Louisiana from the Arkansas state line east-to-west on the north to Natchitoches, Winn, Caldwell, Concordia and half of Sabine and Catahoula Parishes east-to-west on the south.

While Campbell campaigned on his record, touting his fight to outlaw utility disconnections for non-payment during floods, hurricanes and the COVID-19 pandemic, along with his promises to keep utility rates reasonable and to expand broadband to rural areas of the state, Smiley attacked Campbell for being a career politician.

A nurse anesthetist, restaurant owner and president of the Ouachita Parish Police Jury, Smiley accused Campbell of accepting millions of dollars from the utility companies he regulated. In addition, Smiley used Campbell’s age – he turned 73 in January – and his 45 years in public service to label Campbell a career politician.

Prior to being elected to the PSC in 2002, Campbell served as a state Senator from 1972 to 2000 when he was term-limited out.

