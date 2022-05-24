AUSTIN (KTAL/KXAN) — The polls are open in the Texas primary runoff election, as voters decide who will represent each party in the November general election in several federal, state and local races.

Here’s what you need to know before heading to the polls.

What am I going to see on my ballot?

Texas is an open primary state, which means you don’t have to be a registered party member to vote in that party’s primary. There is an important point to note if you voted in the initial primary back in March: you cannot cross over and vote in the opposite party’s runoff.

That means if you voted in the Democratic primary in March, you cannot vote in the Republican runoff, or vice versa. If you did not vote in the initial primary, you may choose which party’s runoff to vote in.

The goal of the primaries is to pick one candidate to represent each party in the November election, the winner of which will ultimately represent you. While most party candidates were chosen in March, there are several races in which one candidate did not reach the 50% threshold to become the party nominee.

Statewide, Democrats will choose their nominee in four races: lieutenant governor, attorney general, comptroller and land commissioner.

Republicans will vote for their nominee in three statewide races: attorney general, land commissioner and railroad commissioner.

There are also open races for several congressional districts, state House and Senate districts and local positions, including Harrison County Judge and prosecutor.

Here’s a sample ballot for Cass County. Sample ballots in other counties are available on each county’s elections website. We have a list of those at the bottom of this story.

What do I need to bring with me?

Under Texas law, voters are required to bring identification with them to vote. Here are the accepted forms of identification:

Texas Driver License

Texas Election Identification Certificate

Texas Personal Identification Card

Texas Handgun License

United States Military Identification Card containing the person’s photograph

United States Citizenship Certificate containing the person’s photograph

United States Passport

What’s not allowed?

Under Texas law, you cannot use most wireless communication devices within 100 feet of a voting station, nor are you allowed to record sound or images in that space. Those restricted electronics include:

Cell phones

Cameras

Tablet computers

Laptop computers

Sound recorders

Any other device that may communicate wirelessly, or be used to record sound or images.

You are also not allowed to wear clothing, hats, flags, etc. that relate to a candidate currently on the ballot within 100 feet of the voting station.

County elections offices in East Texas

Below are links to each county elections website in the KTAL NBC 6 News coverage area. Each will have information including phone numbers, polling locations and addresses. You can also check wait times at polling locations.

Polls will close at 7 p.m.