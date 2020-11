Wagering wins: Most Louisiana parishes back sports betting

The sunsets as people arrive to vote at St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church in Ironton, Louisiana for Election Day on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. (Chris Granger/The Advocate via AP)

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Sports betting won with voters in most of Louisiana’s parishes on Election Day.

Voters in at least 52 of Louisiana’s 64 parishes agreed in Tuesday’s election to legalize wagering in their parishes on sports events, while voters in at least three other parishes refused to allow the gambling within their legal limits. The Associated Press deemed another nine parishes too close to immediately call.

The approved parishes represent most of Louisiana’s population, including all of the major metro areas, in a state that already has a lottery, casinos, video poker and slot machines at racetracks.

But sports betting on live action games is likely at least a year away because lawmakers still have to set the tax rates and regulations.

Sports betting opponents, such as pastors and the conservative Louisiana Family Forum, had a difficult time fighting the organized pro-wagering message of gambling companies that poured more than $2 million into a political action committee called Louisiana Wins.

The PAC pushed passage of the sports betting proposition through TV and digital ads and campaign mailers that said Louisiana could bring in millions of dollars from the wagering activity. The group noted Louisiana’s neighboring states of Arkansas and Mississippi allow some form of sports betting.

“The people of Louisiana have spoken. Louisiana was missing out on tax revenue from not having legal sports wagering, and now we will be able to raise revenue to support our state’s many needs,” Ryan Berni with Louisiana Wins said in a statement.

However, estimates of the taxes Louisiana could bring in from sports betting vary widely — and depend on how expansive lawmakers allow the wagering to be.

Parishes where voters refused to legalize sports betting include rural Franklin, LaSalle and West Carroll. In nine parishes, the decision remained unclear: Beauregard, Caldwell, Catahoula, Grant, Jackson, Richland, Sabine, Union and Winn.

Tuesday’s sport betting victory was even larger than a similar win two years ago, when residents of 47 parishes agreed to legalize fantasy sports competitions for online cash prizes.

Voter legalization in a parish is only the first step of a multistep process, however.

Determining which live action sports games will be allowed in the gambling, where the wagers can happen and how the activity will be taxed must be settled in a future legislative session. Lawmakers — who agreed in a two-thirds vote to let parishes decide whether to legalize sports betting — must create the licensing, regulation and tax framework before wagering begins.

