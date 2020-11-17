Cedric Richmond to leave Congress, join White House Senior Staff

NEW ORLEANS – Representative Cedric Richmond will be Senior Advisor to the President and Director of the White House Office of Public Engagement in President-elect Joe Biden’s administration.

“I am proud to announce additional members of my senior team who will help us build back better than before. America faces great challenges, and they bring diverse perspectives and a shared commitment to tackling these challenges and emerging on the other side a stronger, more united nation,” President-elect Joe Biden said in a statement.

Richmond is expected to fill a similar role in Biden’s administration that Valerie Jarrett played in Obama’s administration. Richmond would be tasked with focusing on the Black community as well as assisting Biden in his dealings with Congress.

Richmond coasted to an easy reelection on November 3, retaining the congressional seat he has occupied since 2011. He will soon trade in his place in Congress for an office in the White House, where Richmond said he will continue advocating for his home state.

New Orleans City Councilmember Helena Moreno thanked Richmond for his service to the state of Louisiana and to New Orleans.

“We are so grateful he will have the opportunity to represent us in President-elect Biden’s administration and to work alongside our extraordinary Vice-President Kamala Harris to build our country back better. I know he will make their team even stronger and change the course of our nation towards hope and progress,” Moreno said. “Thank you again, Congressman Richmond, for all you have done for our city and state. I’m proud to call you my friend.”