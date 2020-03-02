Wednesday deadline to register to vote in Louisiana Presidential primary

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Wednesday is the deadline for Louisiana residents to register to vote in the April 4 Presidential Primary.

The Democratic Party and the Republican Party will also have their parish executive committee elections, while Democratic Party members will vote for their state central committee members.

Several northwest Louisiana parishes will have local races on the ballot.

Those parishes include Bienville, Caddo, Natchitoches, and Sabine.

Residents in Natchitoches Parish will also vote on the race for Mayor. Incumbent Mayor Lee Posey is facing two challengers.

If you miss the in-person or by mail registration deadline, the online registration deadline is Saturday, March 14.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.