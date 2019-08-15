Wells drops out of Dist. 39 race following challenge to eligibility

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – One of three candidates challenging incumbent Louisiana State Senator Greg. Tarver in the race for the District 39 seat has dropped out of the running, days after Tarver filed suits against two of them claiming they don’t live in the district.

Tarver filed the lawsuits earlier this week against Shreveport attorney Shante Wells and State Representative Barbara Norton, challenging their eligibility for candidacy based on their residency. Both Democrats were seeking to challenge Tarver in October 12 primary, the winner of which would go on to face Republican Jim Slagle in the general election November 16.

Wells confirmed to KTAL NBC 6 News early Thursday afternoon that he is withdrawing from the race because he says he does not want to put his sick and elderly grandmother or his children through the stress of the trial that would result from the lawsuit.

“After much prayer and discussion about this matter with my family, I’ve decided to withdraw my candidacy for the District 39 seat and will not seek it for this election term,” Wells said. “The lawsuit has been filed and I believe that we would be successful. However, in order to prevail, I didn’t want to subject my elderly 85-year-old grandmother who I take care of as well as my children through cross-examination by Greg Tarver’s lawyer. I will not force them to take the witness stand.”

However, Wells added, “this does not mean that the fight for District 39 is over.”

Under Louisiana election laws, a hearing must be heard by a judge within four days of the suit being filed. There is no word yet on whether the hearing scheduled for Wells’ case set for this coming Monday will take place as scheduled.

Tarver filed suit against Norton on Friday. On Thursday, Norton held a news conference to announce that she has asked District Attorney Charles Stewart to “institute an action or investigate the candidacy of Gregory Tarver.” In a letter to Stewart, a copy of which was distributed to local media, Norton claims “It is my information and belief that Mr. Gregory Tarver does not meet the requirement for the office for which he seeks pursuant to the Louisiana Election Code (Title 18) and other applicable Louisiana Laws.”

In the letter, Norton went on to ask the DA again to “investigate and file a lawsuit in this matter within the applicable timelines provided by law,” or recuse his office in a timely manner.

It’s not clear whether Stewart has any jurisdiction to investigate or file any complaints in connection with candidate eligibility under Louisiana election laws.

Norton said Thursday that she hoped to hear back from Stewart before Friday’s hearing, but that she let him know she is willing to testify under the penalty perjury that she lives at the address provided when she qualified to run for the District 39 seat, which is in the district.

Tarver first served in the State Senate representing District 39 in 1984 and went on to serve for 20 years. He then was elected again in 2012.

