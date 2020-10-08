What are the rules for poll watchers in Louisiana?

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – President Trump told voters last week during the first presidential debate to “go into the polls and watch very carefully,” but voters should be aware that there are laws governing the observance of voting and it is not open to anyone who shows up wanting to keep an eye on things.

“I’m urging my supporters to go into the polls and watch them very carefully because that’s what needs to happen,” Trump said. “I’m urging them to do it.”

In general, a poll watcher’s primary purpose is to ensure that their party has a fair chance of winning an election. Poll watchers closely monitor election administration and may keep track of voter turnout for their parties. They are not supposed to interfere in the electoral process apart from reporting issues to polling place authorities and party officials.

According to the Louisiana Secretary Of State’s office, poll watchers are requested by the individual candidate running in the election. Once the candidates notify the clerk of court’s office, the office will issue a certificate after proof of voter registration can be proved in the parish.

The candidates can each choose one watcher and an alternate per precinct. Also, a candidate can have a “super watcher” who can serve as a poll watcher in any precinct in which the candidate’s name is on the ballot. However, only one poll watcher per candidate can be inside a polling location at one time. According to the state, a “super watcher” and a watcher can be inside at the same time at a polling location.

“They can’t speak to voters. They can’t speak to the commissioners. They can notify the clerk’s office if they see any problem and we will send an employee to check it out,” said Caddo Parish Clerk of Court Mike Spence.

Spence is not expecting a lot of poll watchers to show up for Election Day.

“I would estimate you might see one or two at each precinct,” said Spence.

The individual parish board of election supervisors will assign in writing where poll watchers will be allowed during the election. To read more information regarding poll watchers in the state click here.

