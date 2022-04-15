SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Voters in five Northwest Louisiana parishes will decide on parish-wide property tax renewals in the upcoming Louisiana Municipal General Election on April 30, and mayoral runoffs will be decided in Mansfield and Natchez.

What’s on the ballot in Caddo Parish

The Caddo Parish School Board is asking voters to renew three existing 10-year millages.

Caddo Schools Superintendent Dr. Lamar Goree says the millage would continue to support district operations, including property maintenance, salaries for teachers and support staff, buses, and other costs related to managing the district.

What are millage rates or mills?

A mill is a tax rate passed by a vote of the people. It is defined as 1/10 of one cent and is multiplied by the assessed value after any exemptions have been subtracted to calculate the taxes. For example, if the tax rate is 120 mills and total assessed value is 10,000 with no exemptions, the taxes would be calculated as $10,000 x .120 = $1200.00. If for the same house you had a homestead exemption the taxes would be (10,000 – 7,500) x .120 = $300.00 in taxes. This demonstrates the importance of signing up for homestead if applicable. Bossier Parish Assessor

What’s on the ballot in Bossier Parish

The Bossier Parish school district is also asking voters to renew three tax millages to continue funding teacher and employee salaries and maintenance and operations in the growing school system.

The first and second of the three parish-wide propositions ask voters to renew the levy and collection of a special tax of 10 mills for another ten years, beginning in 2024. Both of those renewals would raise an estimated $10.6M annually. The third school district proposition extends a current 26.5 mills property tax for another ten years, raising $27.2M annually.

Bossier Parish Schools Superintendent Mitch Downey says two of the millages fund the majority of the existing teacher and employee salaries. The other funds the maintenance and operation of the school system and learning environments daily.

Voters in Fire Protection Dist. 7 in Plain Dealing will also vote on whether to extend special property taxes, one extending 24.23 mills for the year 2022 and another at the rate of 23.9 mills for years 2023 through 2032. The estimated $100,000 raised annually would go toward the maintenance and operation of the fire protection district, including paying for water to fight fires and firefighter salaries.

What’s on the ballot in Natchitoches Parish

Voters in Natchitoches Parish will decide on a parish-wide school board 1% sales and use tax renewal on April 30.

Voters in Natchez will also be deciding the winner of a runoff in the mayoral race. Incumbent Mayor Rosia Humphrey is looking to keep her seat in the race against Council Member Patsy Ward Hoover. Hoover drew 48.39% of the votes in the March 26 Primary with 75 total votes to Humphrey’s 38.71% (60 votes).

What’s on the ballot in Sabine Parish

Sabine has three parish-wide sales and use tax renewals: one for law enforcement to support the sheriff’s office; one for Sabine Council on Aging; and one for a solid waste collection and disposal system for the parish, with the balance going to road and bridge maintenance and improvements.

What’s on the ballot in Red River Parish

Red River has parish-wide tax renewal on the ballot for the parish library, asking voters to approve a 7 mills tax continuation for ten more years to raise an estimated $1.6M “to be used for the purposes of acquiring, constructing, improving, maintaining and operating a public library in said Parish, including books, equipment and furnishings.”

What’s on the ballot in De Soto Parish

In Mansfield, incumbent Mayor John Mayweather faces off against challenger Thomas Jones. Jones had 42.94% of the vote (626 votes) and Mayweather had 34.43% (502) in the March primary.

Voters in De Soto Parish Fire District 2 also have a property tax renewal and a service charge on the ballot. The property tax renewal is 8.93 mills for ten years, which would raise an estimated $895,000 annually to pay for maintenance and operations. The $35 annual service charge for owners of residential and commercial properties, whether those properties are occupied or unoccupied. The fee, which would start in 2024 and continue for ten years, would pay for the costs of any fire protection services and emergency services.

Voters can view what will be on their ballot in their precincts through the Geaux Vote voter portal on the Louisiana Secretary of State’s office website.

Early voting begins April 16 and ends April 23. On election day, the polls are open from 7 a.m to 8 p.m