SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Voters in seven Northwest Louisiana parishes will head to the polls in Saturday’s Louisiana Municipal Open Primary. Here’s a look at what’s on the ballot.

Voters will decide on a district judge race in the 26th Judicial District, which encompasses Bossier and Webster parishes, and a race for an open seat on the 2nd Circuit Court of Appeals bench in a district that encompasses Caddo, De Soto, and Red River parishes.

Voters in Caddo Parish will also decide on five parish-wide law enforcement district tax renewals to support the sheriff’s office expenses and operations, four of which are property tax propositions. The fifth is a 1/4 of a penny sales tax renewal.

The Village of Hosston in Caddo will decide on five wet/dry propositions relating to the sale of alcohol.

In Blanchard, voters will decide whether the mayor, with approval of the Town of Blanchard Town Council, is authorized to appoint a marshal who is the Chief of Police for the Town of Blanchard.

There are three mayor’s races in De Soto Parish on Saturday’s ballot, including for Mansfield Mayor. Incumbent John Mayweather faces challenges from Police Jury member Thomas Jones and Alderman Joseph Hall. Mansfield voters will also select four aldermen.

In the Town of Stonewall, incumbent Mayor Randal Rodgers faces a challenge from fellow Republican “Ken” Kaffka.

In the Village of Longstreet, incumbent Mayor Wanda Sue Fields faces a challenge from Republican “Connie” Jackson.

Natchez Mayor Rosia Humphrey is also running for re-election, with challenges from Council Member Patsy Ward Hoover and John Thomas Groce.

Humphrey, in December 2021, was found not guilty of battery on Hoover, stemming from a May 2020 incident in which the two engaged in a physical altercation, according to the sheriff’s office. Ward-Hoover refused to testify against Humphrey during the trial, and the judge acquitted her.

Natchez, La. voters will also elect three aldermen.

Voters in two Webster districts and one Claiborne Parish district that make up the Evergreen Fire Protection District will decide on a 10-mill tax renewal. Residents in the Homer School District No. 13 in Claiborne will also decide on a 10-year renewal of an 11.96 mill tax.

Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. on Election Day.