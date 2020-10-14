WHERE TO VOTE: Early voting locations include multiple options in some NWLA parishes

Early voters stand in line outside Caddo Parish Registrar of voters’ office on the first morning of early voting for the Oct. 12, 2019 election.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – If turnout in Texas and elsewhere in the U.S. are any indication, lines could be long in Louisiana when early voting opens in Louisiana on Friday. Voters in some Northwest Louisiana parishes will have more than one option for where they cast their ballots ahead of Election Day on November 3.

Bossier and De Soto Parish have added polling locations. Others have moved to locations that allow for compliance with social distancing guidelines. Below is a list of early voting locations in each Northwest Louisiana Parish and information on what voters need to know.

The early voting period in Louisiana was extended by three days for a total of ten for the November 3 election, thanks to a ruling in a federal lawsuit in September over the state’s coronavirus pandemic voting plan. As a result of that ruling, polls will be open for early voting from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. beginning October 17 through Tuesday, October 27 (excluding Sunday, October 17 and Sunday, October 25).

All voters in line at 7 p.m. have the right to vote.

When you go to cast your vote early, you will be asked to identify yourself with either a photo ID or signature on a voter affidavit. You may use a Louisiana driver’s license, a Louisiana special identification card, a United States military identification card that contains the applicant’s name and picture or other generally recognized picture identification card that has your name and signature.

According to the Louisiana Secretary of State’s Office, a visibly disabled voter and the person assisting him or her in voting shall go to the front of the line when voting early at the Registrar of Voters Office or at designated locations for early voting.

See La. R.S. 18:1303 for more information about voting early.

Early voting locations in Northwest Louisiana:

*May be open limited dates. You can also check your early voting locations by going to the Louisiana Voter Portal or contact your registrar for more information.

Caddo Parish (09)

Caddo Registrar of Voters

525 Marshall St., Suite 103

Shreveport, LA 71101

Get directions

318-226-6891

Bienville (07)

Bienville Parish Registrar of Voters

Bienville Parish Courthouse

100 Courthouse Dr., Suite 1400 (200 Gap Farm Rd)

Arcadia, LA 71001-1001

Get directions

318-263-7407

Bossier (08)

Bossier Parish Clerk of Court

Bossier Parish Courthouse

204 Burt Blvd, 2nd floor

Benton, LA 71006

Get directions

318-965-2301 Bossier Parish Library History Center

2206 Beckett St.

Bossier City, LA 71111

Get directions

318-965-2301

Claiborne (14)

Claiborne Parish Voter Registrar

Claiborne Parish Police Jury Office Complex

507 W. Main St., Suite 1

Homer, LA 71040-3929

Get directions

318-927-3332

De Soto (16)

Natchitoches (35)

Natchitoches Registrar of Voters

Natchitoches Parish Courthouse

200 Church St. Office 103

Natchitoches, LA 71457-4673

Get directions

318-357-2211

Red River (41)

Due to limited space at the Red River Parish Registrar of Voters office at the courthouse, early voting will take place at the old Red River Fire Station:

1900 Lisso St., Corner of Lisso and East Carroll St.

Coushatta, LA 71019

Get directions

318-932-5027

Sabine (43)

Sabine Parish Registrar of Voters

Sabine Parish Courthouse – Police Jury Meeting Room

400 Capitol St.

Many, LA 71449

Get directions

318-256-3697

Webster (60)

Webster Parish Courthouse

410 Main St.

Minden, LA 71055-3382

Get directions

318-377-9272









