WHERE TO VOTE: Early voting locations include multiple options in some NWLA parishes

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – If turnout in Texas and elsewhere in the U.S. are any indication, lines could be long in Louisiana when early voting opens in Louisiana on Friday. Voters in some Northwest Louisiana parishes will have more than one option for where they cast their ballots ahead of Election Day on November 3.
Bossier and De Soto Parish have added polling locations. Others have moved to locations that allow for compliance with social distancing guidelines. Below is a list of early voting locations in each Northwest Louisiana Parish and information on what voters need to know.
The early voting period in Louisiana was extended by three days for a total of ten for the November 3 election, thanks to a ruling in a federal lawsuit in September over the state’s coronavirus pandemic voting plan. As a result of that ruling, polls will be open for early voting from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. beginning October 17 through Tuesday, October 27 (excluding Sunday, October 17 and Sunday, October 25).
All voters in line at 7 p.m. have the right to vote.
When you go to cast your vote early, you will be asked to identify yourself with either a photo ID or signature on a voter affidavit. You may use a Louisiana driver’s license, a Louisiana special identification card, a United States military identification card that contains the applicant’s name and picture or other generally recognized picture identification card that has your name and signature.
According to the Louisiana Secretary of State’s Office, a visibly disabled voter and the person assisting him or her in voting shall go to the front of the line when voting early at the Registrar of Voters Office or at designated locations for early voting.
See La. R.S. 18:1303 for more information about voting early.
Early voting locations in Northwest Louisiana:
*May be open limited dates. You can also check your early voting locations by going to the Louisiana Voter Portal or contact your registrar for more information.
Caddo Parish (09)
Caddo Registrar of Voters
525 Marshall St., Suite 103
Shreveport, LA 71101
Get directions
318-226-6891
Bienville (07)
Bienville Parish Registrar of Voters
Bienville Parish Courthouse
100 Courthouse Dr., Suite 1400 (200 Gap Farm Rd)
Arcadia, LA 71001-1001
Get directions
318-263-7407
Bossier (08)
|Bossier Parish Clerk of Court
Bossier Parish Courthouse
204 Burt Blvd, 2nd floor
Benton, LA 71006
Get directions
318-965-2301
|Bossier Parish Library History Center
2206 Beckett St.
Bossier City, LA 71111
Get directions
318-965-2301
Claiborne (14)
Claiborne Parish Voter Registrar
Claiborne Parish Police Jury Office Complex
507 W. Main St., Suite 1
Homer, LA 71040-3929
Get directions
318-927-3332
De Soto (16)
|De Soto Parish Registrar of Voters
104 Crosby St.
Mansfield, LA 71078
Get directions
318-872-1149
|De Soto Parish Governmental Plaza
1746 US 171
Stonewall, LA 71078
Get directions
318-872-1149
Natchitoches (35)
Natchitoches Registrar of Voters
Natchitoches Parish Courthouse
200 Church St. Office 103
Natchitoches, LA 71457-4673
Get directions
318-357-2211
Red River (41)
Due to limited space at the Red River Parish Registrar of Voters office at the courthouse, early voting will take place at the old Red River Fire Station:
1900 Lisso St., Corner of Lisso and East Carroll St.
Coushatta, LA 71019
Get directions
318-932-5027
Sabine (43)
Sabine Parish Registrar of Voters
Sabine Parish Courthouse – Police Jury Meeting Room
400 Capitol St.
Many, LA 71449
Get directions
318-256-3697
Webster (60)
Webster Parish Courthouse
410 Main St.
Minden, LA 71055-3382
Get directions
318-377-9272
