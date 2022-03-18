SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Qualifying for the Shreveport Mayor’s race in November won’t open until July, but that has not stopped at least six candidates from declaring their intent to run for the office.

Two Caddo Parish Commissioners, a former city council member, a retired police officer, and an Ivy League graduate have declared their intent to unseat incumbent Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins, who has confirmed he will be seeking re-election on November 8.

Their backgrounds differ, but they all have one thing in common: they believe the City of Shreveport is moving in the wrong direction, and they are the best option to get it moving the right way.

Who says they’re running for Shreveport Mayor so far?

Caddo Parish Commissioner Mario Chavez

Mario Chavez is the current president of the Caddo Parish Commission (Dist. 10). The father, husband, and business owner served 12 years in the Louisiana National Guard and is actively involved with several community organizations.

Caddo Commissioner Mario Chavez

Chavez announced his candidacy via Facebook with the message “It’s Time!” His website lists three c’s crime, clean, and customer service as critical points that the next Mayor of Shreveport must address.

When asked about his party affiliation, Chavez says he is running to be mayor of all of Shreveport, and political leanings matter less to him than working on behalf of all people, addressing all their needs.

What you won’t find on Chavez’s website are all the ways he will make Shreveport better. Instead, he has feedback forms on his website requesting input from citizens to help shape the next administration’s policies, even if the next mayor is not Mario Chavez.

Tom Arceneaux

Tom Arceneaux is an attorney who served on the Shreveport City Council from 1982-90 and a former assistant city attorney who announced his intent to run for mayor in early February.

Tom Arceneaux

Arceneaux believes that Shreveport deserves “mature, experienced leadership from a Mayor whose sole interest is what’s best for the city.” Citing eight years on the city council and over 40 years of policy and planning experience to prove that he could provide the leadership that he feels the city currently lacks.

According to Arceneaux, tackling crime is the primary duty of anyone sitting in the mayor’s seat, and to do so, youth have to have positive and uplifting activities.

He says he will declare war on blight, encourage job creation through continued partnerships with large corporations, and reach out to local small businesses to ensure they feel supported to create and maintain profitable businesses.

Caddo Commissioner Jim Taliaferro

Caddo Commissioner, Jim Taliaferro

Jim Taliaferro is a retired Shreveport police officer who currently holds the at-large seat in the Caddo Parish Commission. He is a decorated veteran of the armed forces, having served in the United States Navy and Air Force.

Taliaferro’s announcement came on the heels of Mayor Perkins’ announcement that he would seek re-election.

“Shreveport is not a consolation prize,” Taliaferro said in a pointed dig at Mayor Perkins’ failed senate run halfway through his first term in his campaign announcement video.

In the video, Taliaferro cites decades of failed leadership in the city as a significant indicator that there need to be fundamental changes in the way Shreveport does business. He says that the city needs a mayor that empowers every citizen in every community to build a better life.

This is not Taliaferro’s first run for mayor. He launched a campaign in 2018 but failed to make the run-off. Adrian Perkins went on to defeat incumbent Ollie Taylor and become mayor in that race.

Tracy Mendels

The only woman in the race is former U.S. Army sergeant and retired Shreveport Police Officer Tracy Mendels. She spent her entire life in public service since she joined the army immediately after high school, where she served in active duty and the National Guard before joining SPD in 2000.

Tracy Mendels

Mendels says she is tired of crime. After a 20-year career as a crime scene investigator, she says Shreveport is in worse shape than ever. She mentions that her own daughter wants to leave for college because of the rising crime and lack of opportunity.

The former police officer acknowledges that trust between police and communities is a two-way street and right now that street is clouded with division and mistrust. She says that officers must re-engage with the public as a means to repair that trust.

Mendels believes workforce training and educational opportunities must be expanded in order to grow Shreveport’s economy. But first, Mendels says, we have to start with the basics, cleaning up the city. Mendels says she doesn’t understand how the city allows trash and blight to exist as they do.

Darryl R. Ware II

The youngest candidate trying to unseat Mayor Perkins is 28-year-old Shreveport native Darryl R. Ware II. He is a graduate of Louisiana Tech and holds a master’s degree in public health from Cornell University.

Darryl Ware II

Ware says he volunteered for Elizabeth Warren’s presidential campaign and Congresswoman Maxine Waters’s staff. He says he is driven by a love for the city as opposed to any political aspirations. He says that countless gunshots, crumbling infrastructure, and feeling the effects of a “dying economy” are the main reasons he wants to run.

To reduce crime, Ware says community policing, increased police recruiting, and investments in community crime prevention would be his priorities in addressing crime in Shreveport.

Reducing blight in underserved communities and repurposing abandoned buildings downtown are two ways that Ware says the city could make immediate infrastructure improvements.

Ware says attracting companies that pay wages high enough to support a family would do much to improve Shreveport’s economy.

Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins

Mayor Adrian Perkins

During his first term in office, Mayor Perkins implemented a universal basic income program, led during the COVID-19 pandemic, and secured pay raises for city workers. He’s also taken heat for the rise in gun violence in the city, lack of economic growth, and questions about city spending under threats of an audit.

It is unclear what Perkins’ has planned for a second term.

What’s next?

While everyone on this list has expressed that they will run for mayor, the official pool of candidates is not final until the two-day qualifying window in July is closed. Shreveport may have lost or gained a candidate or two by that time.

