Williams, Melerine headed for April runoff for Louisiana BESE Dist. 4 seat

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – LSU-Shreveport Assistant Professor Dr. Cassie Williams (D) of Bossier City and Shreveport attorney Michael Melerine (R) are headed for an April runoff in the race for Louisiana’s Board of Education District 4 seat.

Williams came away with 29.3 percent of the vote in Saturday’s election, while Melerine garnered 28.2 percent. In order to win the race outright, a candidate must win 50 percent or more of the vote.

The BESE District 4 seat represents ten parishes in Northwest Louisiana, including Bienville, Bossier, Caddo, De Soto, Natchitoches, Red River, Sabine, Vernon, Webster, and Winn.

The runoff election is set for April 24.

The deadline to register to vote through the GeauxVote Online Registration System is April 3.

Early voting is April 10-17 (excluding Sunday, April 11) from 8:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.

The deadline to request an absentee ballot is April 20 by 4:30 p.m. You can request an absentee ballot online through our Voter Portal or in writing through your Registrar of Voters Office (other than military and overseas voters).

The deadline for a registrar of voters to receive a voted absentee ballot is April 23 by 4:30 p.m. (other than military and overseas voters).