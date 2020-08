BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Bossier City Mayor Lorenz “Lo” Walker issued a statement Saturday evening in regard to the results of the election on the 6.19 mills property tax renewal.

“I thank Bossier City residents for their meaningful show of support for the outstanding men and women of the police and fire departments and the excellent level of service they provide," Mayor Lo Walker said Saturday.