With 4 special elections on Nov. 13 ballot, Bossier’s 1st day of early voting 3X higher than Caddo’s

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – By 5:45 p.m. Saturday, Bossier Parish reported more than 250 people had cast votes on Louisiana’s first day of early voting for the Nov. 13 election, while Caddo Parish reported only 80 votes parish-wide in the same timeframe.

In addition to the four constitutional amendments in play, in Caddo Parish, only one special election is being held – Darran Dixon and Linda Rasberry Smith are vying to fill the vacant Caddo Parish School Board’s District 7 seat left open by Raymond Green’s retirement.

Darren Ashley

But voters in Bossier City’s Council District one will decide between three candidates in the hotly-contested city council special election race between Democrat Darren Ashley, Republican Brian Hamons, and Independent Mike Lombardino.

Brian Hammons

The seat was vacated by Shane Cheatham, who in March defeated Scott Irwin, the district’s four-term incumbent with 65% of the vote, but in April stepped down before he was installed after accepting an appointment as Bossier City’s Chief Administrative Officer, by Mayor-elect Tommy Chandler, who in March also defeated four-term incumbent Mayor Lorenz Walker, garnering 56% of the vote.

Mike Lombardino

So, the District 1 seat became officially open with the July 1instillation of the City Council members who were elected in March, the District 1 seat became open.

At its July 6 meeting the Bossier City Council, even though District one soundly rejected Irwin, the new Council voted 4-2 to install him as interim District 1 City Councilman anyway.

After two months of delays, Cheatham withdrew from consideration for the position and Amanda Nottingham was appointed and approved by the City Council.

Bossier Parish also has special elections on Nov. 13 that include Shavonda Gay and Jim Parrish running to fill the unexpired term of former Plain Dealing Mayor Tammy Murry who resigned in April.

In the race to fill the unexpired Police Jury District 5 seat, Mindy Wardlaw has challenged Julianna Parks, who has served as interim Juror, after the resignation of Jack “Bump” Skaggs, who resigned to become CEO of the Northwest Louisiana Council of Governments; and Robert Bertrand and Miki Royer, who are vying for the District 11 Bossier Parish School Board seat vacated by Cheatham after he was elected to the Bossier City Council.