YLEH: Qualifying procedures for the March 20 election to start Jan. 20

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The official Qualifying Procedures for the March 20 Municipal Primary and Special Congressional Primary (U.S. Representative, Districts 2 and 5) election will be held from Wednesday, January 20 through Friday, January 22.

All candidates for state and federal office will qualify at the Louisiana State Archives located at 3851 Essen Lane in Baton Rouge.

All candidates for local municipal races will qualify with their parish clerk of court. Hours of operation for the Secretary of State are 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. daily. Voters can check with their local Clerk of Court for specific parish hours.

In response to COVID-19, some qualifying procedures have changed:

Qualifying at the Secretary of State’s Office will be held at the Louisiana State Archives located at 3851 Essen Lane, Baton Rouge, La. 70809.

Candidates are asked to bring only one additional person to the signing room as they file their paperwork.

The media will have an opportunity to interview candidates in the Archives auditorium, but will not be allowed to be in the signing rooms as candidates file their paperwork.

In accordance with public health guidelines; masks are strongly encouraged, social distancing will be in place and the building capacity will not exceed 50 people.

Pursuant to Act 312 of the 2020 Regular Session, qualifying candidates will be required to present a valid Louisiana driver’s license or Louisiana identification card.

For more information on qualifying, you can visit the Secretary of State’s website here.