SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The YMCA of Northwest Louisiana will host a panel discussion Thursday evening in Broadmoor with candidates who have qualified for Shreveport mayor.

When the event was announced on June 13, there were only five candidates who had declared that they would run. Five additional candidates ultimately qualified for the Shreveport mayor’s race since then, bringing the total to ten. The YMCA says it has extended invitations to the additional candidates who qualified.

Event organizers at the YMCA say this is not a debate but rather an opportunity for candidates to share why they are running and, depending on the number of candidates in attendance, ask them one or two questions.

The YMCA is accepting questions from the public that could be asked of the candidates. Anyone who would like to submit a question can do so by emailing jgoodman@ymcanwla.org.

The panel discussion will start at 6:30 p.m. and end at 8:30 p.m. at Knight Street and YMCA. This event is free and open to the public.

KTAL/KMSS will stream the panel discussion here.

The YMCA will hold a series of these community-focused panel discussions throughout the year.