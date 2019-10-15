Your guide to Tuesday’s Democratic presidential primary debate

Biggest Debate Ever

WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WCMH)– With 12 candidates on stage, the Otterbein University debate Tuesday night in Westerville, Ohio will be largest televised debate in United States history.

The following candidates have met the polling threshold for the Oct. 15 debate:

  1. Joe Biden
    former Vice President
  2. Sen. Cory Booker
    New Jersey
  3. Mayor Pete Buttigieg
    South Bend, Indiana
  4. Julián Castro
    former Obama housing secretary
  5. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard
    Hawaii
  6. Sen. Kamala Harris
    California
  7. Sen. Amy Klobuchar
    Minnesota
  8. Beto O’Rourke
    former Texas congressman
  9. Sen. Bernie Sanders
    Vermont
  10. Tom Steyer
    activist, businessman
  11. Sen. Elizabeth Warren
    Massachusetts
  12. Andrew Yang
    tech entrepreneur

Where to watch

KTAL NBC 6 sister station NBC4 will host an extended, commercial-free digital show from Otterbein University from 6:35 to 7 p.m. Central Time. Digital coverage will continue during the debate with live, interactive questions viewers can answer during the debate reacting to all of the action on the Arklatexhomepage app or click here.

The debate airs from 7 to 10 p.m. CT on CNN, CNN International, CNN en Español, and streams on CNN.com‘s homepage and NYTimes.com’s homepage.

