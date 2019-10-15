Your guide to Tuesday’s Democratic presidential primary debate

Can’t view the interactive options? Click here.

Biggest Debate Ever

WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WCMH)– With 12 candidates on stage, the Otterbein University debate Tuesday night in Westerville, Ohio will be largest televised debate in United States history.

The following candidates have met the polling threshold for the Oct. 15 debate:

Where to watch

KTAL NBC 6 sister station NBC4 will host an extended, commercial-free digital show from Otterbein University from 6:35 to 7 p.m. Central Time.

The debate airs from 7 to 10 p.m. CT on CNN, CNN International, CNN en Español, and streams on CNN.com‘s homepage and NYTimes.com’s homepage.

