BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Bossier Chamber of Commerce hosted an energy policy expert Thursday afternoon to discuss the future of energy production.

The U.S. Chamber Global Energy Institute was on hand for the meeting to give local officials an update on policies and regulations that will affect northwest Louisiana. There was a focus on drilling, electric cars, and power grids.

“We like to get an update from our federal leaders and from our National U.S. Chamber of Commerce, so we have our finger on the pulse of what is happening, so whenever we go to our congressional delegation, we know what those issues are in order to make sure we have a successful state of Louisiana in energy policy,” said Lisa Johnson, President/CEO Bossier Chamber of Commerce.

Louisiana ranks third in natural gas production.