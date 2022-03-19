LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – As Arkansans begin filling up at the pump in preparation for the weekend, there may finally be relief in sight.

According to the latest data from the AAA Gas Price Monitor, the average price for fuel in the Natural State is currently $3.83 per gallon for regular, which is down four cents from Thursday and down eight cents from a week ago.

Diesel prices have also gone down, with the current average sitting at $4.75 per gallon, down four cents from Thursday and down seven cents from a week ago.

Saturday, drivers in southwest Arkansas were paying between $3.95 and $4.04 per gallon.

Lafayette and Howard Counties are currently the most expensive county for gas, with an average of $4.04 per gallon. The county with the cheapest average is Little River where prices are sitting at $3.94 per gallon.

Across the country, the national average is $4.26 which is down seven cents from the previous week. In California, drivers are still paying the highest per gallon at $5.84 with Vermont showing the cheapest gas in the country averaging $4.20 per gallon.

According to weekly numbers from AAA, volatility in the gas and oil market is expected to continue until the global oil market figures out how to balance the loss of Russian energy. Crude oil prices have increased to more than $100 per barrel again due to global supply concerns after falling below the mark earlier this week.

“Crude prices remain volatile as uncertainty lingers over the loss of Russian crude oil and rising concerns about global supply,” AAA Spokesperson Nick Chabarria says. “Traditionally, gas prices increase around the switch to summer blends, which occurs in March and April. The spring and summer travel seasons are also heating up, which can cause prices to fluctuate based on increased demand.”