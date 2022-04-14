SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – SWEPCO has updated its estimates on how long it will take to restore power to Louisiana and East Texas customers after strong storms moved through the area earlier in the week.

As of late Thursday morning, more than 8,600 customers in Louisiana and 580 in East Texas remained without power. Many of the areas remaining are difficult to access. Restoration times are estimated to be completed by Friday. The current estimations for each area are:

Louisiana

Shreveport: 10 p.m. Friday, April 15

Bossier City: 1 p.m. Friday, April 15

Haughton: 1 p.m. Friday, April 15

Vivian: noon Friday, April 15

Mansfield: 10 p.m. today

East Texas

Longview: 5 p.m. today

Gladewater: 10 p.m. today

After the first line of storms moved through Tuesday, downing trees and damaging power lines, more than 65,000 customers across the region lost power.