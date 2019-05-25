Enterprise Chick-fil-A cashier hops out a window to find customer’s missing cash

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — We’ve all heard the running joke of how Chick-fil-A employees go above and beyond with their customer service, but one worker at the Enterprise location decided to take it to another level Thursday.

In this dash cam video given to us by viewer Katrina Blaylock, a customer tries to pay for her meal at the fast food restaurant’s drive-through, but drops three $5 bills in the process.

That’s when cashier Kylie Hattery decides to jump into action, hopping right out of the drive-through window to look through the bushes for the customer’s cash.

“The girl at the window JUMPED OUT the window, found 2 in the bushes, had the line move forward so she could find the last one from under my car, gave it to the lady, said “my pleasure” and jumped back in the window to tell me my total like nothing happened,” Blaylock wrote in a Facebook post. “THAT is customer service!”

The young lady’s mother eventually found the post, excited that her daughter got the attention.

“That’s my Kylie Hattery!!” Jennifer Hattery said. “I love that the car had a dash cam 😂 This seriously made my night! LET’S MAKE THIS GO VIRAL!!”